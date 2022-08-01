NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a driver into custody after, a witness said, he plowed into a home in Northwest Miami-Dade, backed up and fled the scene, leaving the property in shambles.

According to an area resident, the motorist came speeding down a road, and when he tried to turn right, he crashed into a residence near Northwest 100th Street and 29th Avenue, Sunday morning.

Anthony Martinez said he lives at the home with his parents.

“I sit there every day. He would’ve killed me,” he said as he pointed to the spot where the driver came to rest.

Thankfully, no one was was home at the time.

The family’s neighbor, Carlos Rovira, said he witnessed the crash.

“The guy was coming on 100th Street, all the way probably 70, 75 miles an hour. He didn’t stop,” he said. “He tried to make a right, and because he was coming so fast, he already passed the stop, so he went into the house.”

But instead of getting out of his vehicle, Rovira said, the motorist backed up and drove off.

Martinez said anther one of his neighbors followed the driver to his home about a mile away and called police.

7News cameras captured the driver after he was put in the back of a patrol car.

Hours later, cameras captured the damaged front section of Martinez’s home. The smashed pillar has been replaced with makeshift poles.

Martinez and his neighbors said the intersection where the driver lost control is dangerous, and crashes are common.

“This problem has happened for the last 30 years. I’ve been in the same corner for 32 years, and I’ve been saying the same thing: we need a circle in this four-way stop. We need a circle,” said Rovira. “I’m sick and tired. On 29th Avenue, for the people who drive around here, they think that it’s an expressway.”

Area residents said they want something done before someone gets hurt.

“Thank God I wasn’t here, thank God my parents weren’t here, thank God nobody was here, bro. That’s all I thank God for,” said Martinez.

It remains unclear what charges the driver may face. Miami-Dade Police did not immediately respond to 7News’ request for more information.

