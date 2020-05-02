Driver hurt after fistfight on Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade leads to shots fired

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A road rage incident along the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade spiraled into a scuffle and shots fired, sending a man to the hospital.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, two drivers traveling southbound near Southwest 152nd Street when a verbal altercation took place, at around 6 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the drivers pulled over on the shoulder of the highway and got into a fistfight. When the fight was over, the men started to drive off, but one of them discharged a firearm at the other driver’s vehicle.

7News cameras captured a bullet hole in the windshield of the victim’s car, but officials said he was not shot.

Rescue crews transported the patient to Jackson South Medical Center with minor injuries from the fight.

Officials said the driver who opened fire got away,

Authorities are investigating what led to the incident.

