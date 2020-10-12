Driver hurt after car flies off Palmetto Expressway in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man had to be airlifted after his car has flew off the Palmetto Expressway approaching Northwest 122nd Street in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene where, according to officials, the car landed on West 20th Avenue near 60th Street below the highway after 8 p.m., Monday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted an adult male victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious condition. He suffered a clavicle injury and a broken leg.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating what led the car to fly off the highway.

