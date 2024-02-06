A crash in Southwest Miami-Dade left a driver hospitalized and a Miami-Dade Police officer with minor injuries that were treated on scene.

The collision occurred shortly after 9:45 p.m. Monday, in the vicinity of Southwest 113th Avenue and 152nd Street. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the call was received as an officer-involved crash.

Officials said a woman was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and the officer was treated on the scene for a minor injury.

Initial reported indicated that the police cruiser was travelling westbound on Southwest 152nd Street and was struck by a vehicle leaving a shopping center near Southwest 113th Avenue.

Additionally, a light pole was knocked down as a result of the crash. Florida Light & Power were called to the scene to restore power to the area.

