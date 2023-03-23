DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting investigation is currently underway in Doral leaving one person hospitalized and causing traffic delays for drivers on the SR-826 South on-ramp near Northwest 79th Avenue and Northwest 36th Street. The details surrounding the incident are limited, but Doral police appear to be focusing their attention on the on-ramp, where a white SUV is believed to be involved in the shooting.

At around 2 a.m. Thursday, a call came in reporting shots fired on the entrance ramp, prompting Doral police to block off the entire section of the road. Upon arrival at the scene, authorities found the driver of the white SUV in need of medical attention, and he was trauma alerted to Kendal Regional Hospital.

The incident is still under investigation and it remains unclear what led to the shooting. K9 units have been deployed to search the area for evidence, as authorities work to piece together the details of the incident.

The police presence and road closures have caused significant delays for drivers in the area, and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes if possible.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.