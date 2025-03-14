MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A severe crash near Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens sent one person to the hospital and caused hours-long northbound lane closures on the Florida Turnpike.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene near Northwest 199th Street, where crews were seen surrounding a car under a tractor-trailer, Friday morning.

The vehicle rear-ended the truck, winding up wedged underneath it.

Crews worked to remove the car from underneath the truck.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the driver was transported as a trauma alert by ground.

The crash caused heavy traffic in the area. Motorists were advised to take alternative routes such as Interstate 95.

