Driver hospitalized after SUV smashes into North Miami Beach gas station

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a driver to the hospital after, officials said, they lost control of their SUV and careened into the convenience store of a gas station in North Miami Beach.

North Miami Beach Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the crash at a Chevron station on the corner of Northeast 167th Street and Sixth Avenue, at around 8:15 p.m., Sunday.

@myNMBPolice is on the scene of a traffic crash where a vehicle struck a business. NE 6AV/167 ST. One person has been transported as a trauma alert. NOI. #184 — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) November 11, 2019

The Jeep SUV involved in the crash appears to have rammed the store’s double doors.

7News cameras captured the victim’s Jeep SUV completely inside the business, as well as debris inside and outside of the store.

Update: Driver lost control. Smashed into this gas station in North Miami Beach and was rushed to the hospital. Only the driver was injured (@wsvn) pic.twitter.com/u3zV711YyJ — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) November 11, 2019

Rescue crews have transported the driver of the SUV to an area hospital as a trauma alert.

No one else was hurt.

Northeast 167th Street is considered a major arterial road in North Miami Beach. The intersection where the crash took place is not far from the on-ramp to Interstate 95.

Officials said it’s unclear whether the driver swerved into the gas station from the road or lost control once they’d pulled into the parking lot.

Police said they are also attempting to determine whether or not speed was a factor, as they continue to investigate.

