WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver of an SUV was taken to the hospital after they careened into a Subway restaurant in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Southwest 139th Avenue and Eighth Street, Saturday evening.

7News cameras captured the SUV involved with extensive front-end damage after the driver slammed into a side wall of the restaurant.

The impact also caused damage to the glass storefront.

It’s unclear how many people were inside the restaurant, but at least one woman was hit by debris. She suffered just a scratch.

