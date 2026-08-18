NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver mistook the brake for the gas pedal and backed into one of the entrances at North Miami City Hall.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the 700 block of Northeast 125th Street on Tuesday afternoon.

According to fire crews, a driver crashed into the building.

7News cameras captured a large police presence at City Hall and crews working on fixing the damaged door.

Paramedics put the female driver on a gurney and rushed her to a nearby hospital. Cameras captured her alert, but it remains unclear what injuries, if any, she faced from the crash.

Authorities cordoned off the building and closed City Hall until officials are able to clean up the mess.

Employees tell 7News the building was evacuated following the crash.

The woman’s car has since been towed away.

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