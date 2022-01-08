MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a driver to the hospital after, authorities said, he came under fire on the Florida Turnpike in Miami Gardens.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the shooting along the southbound lanes, near Northwest 199th Street, Saturday afternoon.

According to investigators, someone pulled up next to the victim’s Hyundai and opened fire, striking the victim several times.

Paramedics airlifted the driver, who was the sole occupant in the car, to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

Troopers shut down all southbound lanes of the Turnpike near the scene of the shooting while they investigated. They have since reopened to traffic.

Detectives have not provided any details about the subject’s vehicle, as they continue to investigate.

