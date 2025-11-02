WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Paramedics rushed a truck driver to the hospital after they crashed into the living room of a townhome in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fire Rescue units responded to the area near 220 Northwest 109th Avenue early Sunday morning.

7News cameras captured the aftermath of the crash, showing a black pickup truck that careened straight through a yard, a fence, and a concrete wall before ending up in what appears to be a kitchen.

The crash sent debris such as furniture, glass, and drywall flying across the living room.

The driver was rushed to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, while the truck was eventually pulled out and towed away.

All day Sunday, neighbors were seen helping the family pick up the pieces of the crash. The big hole in the townhome’s wall has since been boarded up.

Reynier Santiesteban, the owner, was seen picking up the pieces and told 7News what happened.

“My son was sleeping. Me and my wife were in our bedroom just watching Netflix. We heard like a big boom, and when I came down, I saw that a pickup truck was parked in my family room,” he said.

He said he immediately dialed 911.

“I called 911. They responded right away. I was looking because he was like breathing and stuff,” said Santiesteban.

The owner said he believes the driver was under the influence.

“Drunk, and drove from that street over there. He broke that fence, my fence, and those walls that you can see. I’m parked over here,” he said. “That guy was passed out when I called 911. He was passed out.”

But he says his family is grateful to be OK.

“[I] feel blessed. All the neighbors passed by here to help me, and the [best] part is that neither my wife nor my son suffered physical injury. We could be dead right now,” said the homeowner.

Officials say the driver is expected to be OK.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

