Driver hospitalized after crashing into tree in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are taking a driver to the hospital after, authorities said, he slammed into a tree in West Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Southwest 104th Avenue and Eighth Street, just before 4:45 p.m., Thursday.

SkyForce HD captured the mangled dark-colored sedan involved in the crash.

Investigators said the black Honda was heading eastbound when it hit the tree in the area. He was the sole occupant in the car.

Troopers said a witness told them the patient was driving recklessly before the crash.

The victim is being taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert.

