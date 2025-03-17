SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Heavy damage was left behind in a neighborhood in Southwest Miami-Dade after a vehicle collided with a house.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to a Kendall home after an accident took place at around 11:55 p.m. Sunday along Southwest 142nd Avenue and Southwest 24th Street.

Deputies said the car appeared to have jumped the curb, crashing through a white fence and into the side of the home.

Shortly after the crash, the black SUV was captured stacked on a pile of rubble in the backyard of the home.

Neighbors scurried outside moments after hearing the wreck.

“If you have the intention of breaking, you’re gonna see the tire mark. We didn’t see any tire marks so this person just went head on. I mean the fence didn’t even stop them,” said Lina Gonzalez.

The homeowner, who chose not to speak on camera, said his family was home at the time; however, no one inside was injured.

The driver of the SUV was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Ring doorbell camera captured the moment paramedics arrived at the home and transported the driver.

According to the homeowner, the driver was conscious at the time; however, their current condition is unknown.

“They put him on a stretcher. The ambulance didn’t stop there; they stopped right here on this street,” said Rene Martinez, another neighbor. “They brought him here, they put him on the stretcher, and they left.

Those who live near the crash are counting their blessings.

7News cameras captured neighborhood residents and authorities picking up the pieces of the aftermath.

The circumstances leading up to the crash, as well as the identity of the driver, are currently unknown.

