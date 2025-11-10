SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a driver to the hospital after they crashed their car into a home in Southwest Miami-Dade, and the homeowner said burglars targeted her home hours after the wreck.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Southwest 34th Street and 82nd Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Surveillance video captured the speeding black sedan as it blew through a stop sign.

7News cameras later captured the vehicle after it plowed through a privacy wall and an exterior wall on the side of the house, at around 5 p.m.

The impact was so strong that pieces of concrete from the wall scattered all over the ground, and some pieces ended on the home’s roof.

A witness who identified herself as Sandy spoke with 7News, Tuesday morning.

“It was startling, but it’s also sad to see that it was a young girl that – how did she go from there to there so fast?” she said.

7Skyforce showed the extensive damage to the property from above.

The owner of the home said her master bathroom and closet were destroyed in the crash. She added that she feels lucky to be alive.

“I was right here. I didn’t even look back. I went running,” the owner told 7News in Spanish.

The driver was injured and trapped inside the sedan.

Fire crews pulled the motorist out of the mangled car and transported them to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital. Their condition remains unknown as of Tuesday afternoon.

A tow truck later towed the wrecked car from the scene.

Workers were seen closing up the giant hole left behind by the vehicle.

The homeowner said she’s shocked the driver was able to penetrate both the concrete home and the house.

“I really thank God. Material things can be replaced; life cannot,” she said.

For hours after the crash, firefighters and deputies closed a portion of 82nd Avenue while they investigated.

Neighbors were shocked to hear what happened.

“A lot of ambulances, a lot of cops, a lot of people too, they had the whole road shut down,” said area resident Santiago Gomez.

“It’s kind of scary being in your house thinking someone could just crash into you out of nowhere,” said resident Mario Rejas.

“But I can tell you, peopole speed down the street,” said Sandy.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

Once her home was boarded up and the power was shut off, the homeowner said she decided to sleep somewhere else. When she came back Tuesday morning, she discovered she had been burglarized.

MDSO detectives were back at the home to dust for fingerprints and comb the neighborhood in search of surveillance video that may have captured the alleged burglary.

