SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was rushed to the hospital after they crashed their car into a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Southwest 33rd Street and 82nd Avenue on Monday afternoon.

7News cameras captured the vehicle slammed into the side of the house. Fire crews were responding to the crash and helping the driver out.

The impact was so strong that pieces of concrete from the wall scattered all over the ground and some pieces ended on the roof.

The driver was injured and will be hospitalized to a local hospital.

Deputies have closed the roadway of 82nd Avenue as they investigate.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

