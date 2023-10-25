SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was hospitalized after they crashed into a home in Southwest Miami-Dade following a medical emergency, police said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene in the area of Southwest 185th Street and 120th Avenue, Wednesday morning.

Surveillance video captured the victim’s black Ford pickup truck as it barreled into the house.

The front wall of the home was no match for the force of the three-quarter ton truck.

“Whoa, I could not even imagine that,” said an area resident who identified herself as Veronica.

While Veronica didn’t hear anything, plenty of other residents along Southwest 185th Street did.

Some residents were seen looking at the crash scene, while others rushed to help the driver involved amid the dust and crumbling concrete.

“You can imagine that, even with my kids inside the house, it’s just obscene,” said Veronica.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene showing the home was damaged due to the crash.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the driver suffered a medical emergency, possibly a seizure or heart attack, and lost control of their vehicle, which caused him to crash into the home.

Fortunately, no one was home as the truck went straight through the kitchen and into the back wall, leaving behind a major mess for the homeowners but also something to be thankful for.

“Thank God that nobody was home and nothing happened,” said Veronica.

The driver was transported as a trauma alert to Jackson South Medical Center. As of Wednesday afternoon, his condition is unknown.

The homeowners later told 7News that their dog was inside the house but was uninjured.

