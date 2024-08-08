AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A driver was transported to the hospital after she crashed into a business in Aventura.

Aventura Police arrived at the scene at JDO Couture Dress Shop, located at 20335 Biscayne Blvd, Thursday morning.

According to police, the driver, a 63-year-old woman, was driving her Audi and attempted to park it, but instead hit the gas pedal and crashed into the store.

As a result, the glass storefront shattered and some damage was done to the clothing and mannequins inside. There were also pieces of wood seen on the floor.

Once rescue crews arrived at the scene, the woman was transported to Aventura Hospital for treatment.

Her condition remains unknown and it is unclear if she suffered a medical episode when she crashed into the business.

Luckily, at the time of the incident the business was closed and no other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.