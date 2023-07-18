NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is in the hospital after a railroad crossing wreck caused significant damage when a blue Dodge Charger careened into concrete and steel in Northwest Miami-Dade, Monday. Although a train signal crashed to the ground, no train was involved in the collision.

The collision occurred on Northwest 32nd Avenue, near 125th Street, when the driver sped in the rain and collided with the train signal of dead-end spur tracks.

Osbel Esquijarosa, a witness and co-worker of the driver, said he was in a red Honda Civic when he watched the Dodge lose control on the wet, puddle-filled road; his car was also hit by debris following the crash.

“He was coming at least 50-60 miles per hour,” he said.

The impact of the collision brought down a railroad support beam, causing the car to tilt upward with two wheels off the ground and its airbags deployed. The crash resulted in severe damage to the vehicle.

Esquijarosa had blood on his shirt and hands and said he tried to pull him out of the vehicle after the accident.

“[I grabbed] rocks trying to break the window,” he said. “I didn’t have the time to think. I thought he was dead.”

The driver of the blue Dodge Charger had to be airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma patient.

“He is not doing too good,” said Esquijarosa. “He has tubes attached to him.”

7Skyforce captured the aftermath of the terrible accident, showing the railroad crossing closed for cleanup.

The driver of the blue Dodge Charger remains hospitalized with reported injuries. At this time, there are no updates on the driver’s condition.

