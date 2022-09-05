MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a driver to the hospital after a car came crashing into a building on Lincoln Road in South Beach.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Lincoln Road and James Avenue, at around 10:50 p.m., Saturday.

The vehicle plowed through the front of the building, which is located next to a Ross store.

Cellphone video sent in by a 7News viewer captured first responders checking out the vehicle that was fully inside the building

Paramedics transported the victim to Mount Sinai Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Sunday afternoon, 7News cameras captured the section of the building that was damaged in the crash boarded up with plywood.

Investigators said the structure was unoccupied.

Remember, if you see news happening and can do so safely, take a picture or shoot video and send it to: senditto7@wsvn.com.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.