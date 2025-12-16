MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a driver to the hospital after a car careened into a building in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash on the corner of Northwest 54th Street and Third Avenue, at around 6 p.m. on Monday.

The driver slammed their car into the structure, which houses a gym, leaving a hole in the wall.

Paramedics transported the patient to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

It remains unclear what caused the crash.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.