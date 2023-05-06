HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after, police said, his car ended up in a canal in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of West Fourth Avenue and 61st Street, Saturday morning.

According to Hialeah Police, the victim’s vehicle went into the canal at around 8:30 a.m.

Divers went into the canal and pulled the man from the water.

Paramedics transported the patient to Palmetto General Hospital. As of Saturday afternoon, his condition is unknown.

Police have not identified the driver, as they continue to investigate how the crash happened.

