SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities raced to rescue a driver that ended up in a canal early Friday morning. Now, that driver is in the hospital recovering.

The incident happened in the 4200 Block of Southwest 166th Court.

It appears the car was traveling on the road before hitting a barrier and plunging into a canal.

“4224 Southwest 166th Court. A vehicle crashed into the barrier and possibly went into the canal.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and their dive team unit was seen at the scene gearing up for the rescue mission.

“I just woke up, went to the bathroom and looked outside and just saw fire rescue and cop cars. Again I didn’t think anything of it because we’ve seen stuff like this happen for the most part. I mean, not for like a death or anything like that but people going out there. We’ve heard shootings back there,” said a neighbor.

Divers would not find anyone else in the canal.

“We pulled one person out of the water. We’re going to start [inaudible]. Unknown if there’s anyone else inside the vehicle,” said a diver.

First responders said the driver of the vehicle was rushed to an area hospital under traumatic arrest.

Hours later, the car was pulled from the water as deputies worked to figure out why the driver lost control.

Video of the aftermath showed the guardrail damaged from the impact.

At this time, there’s been no update on the victim’s condition.

