MIAMI (WSVN) - A vehicle collision with a pipe forced the closure of a parking garage at Port Miami. Port officials reported that a driver struck a ceiling pipe on the ground floor of Garage D, causing it to fall.

The impact caused the pipe and concrete debris to collapse, blocking one of the entrances to the garage. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to the scene to assist with the incident.

One person was transported to a hospital following the collision, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. Officials have not confirmed whether the individual taken for medical treatment was the driver of the vehicle that struck the pipe.

Building inspectors will evaluate the structure to determine if the parking garage is safe for continued use.