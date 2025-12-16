MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a driver to the hospital after he stole a Ferrari, then crashed into a police cruiser and a light pole while attempting to flee a traffic stop in Miami, authorities said.

According to City of Miami Police, the owner of the Ferrari reported it stolen and pinged the vehicle to the area of Southwest Secdond Avenue and 17th Street, early Tuesday morning.

Responding officers spotted the subject getting into the Ferrari and driving off, investigators said, prompting them to conduct a traffic stop.

The driver took off, but he wouldn’t get very far. Police said he lost control of the vehicle and collided with the cruiser before he smashed into the pole.

Paramedics tranported the subject to Jackson Memorial Hospital with a minor laceration.

Back at the scene, cellphone video recorded by a witness shows multiple Miami Police units near Southwest Second Avenue, between 12th and 13th streets.

The footage also shows the dark colored Ferrari involved with extensive damage. It has since been towed from the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The subject will be booked into jail once he is treated at the hospital.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.