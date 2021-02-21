Driver flees South Beach traffic stop, leading to police chase; 1 arrested, 3 detained

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A traffic stop spiraled into chaos after, police said, a driver fled, leading officers on a pursuit through the busy streets of South Beach that involved a change in drivers and ended with one teen arrested, three others in custody and two people still at large.

Cellphone video showed a black Cadillac driving on a section of Ocean Drive closed to vehicles, Sunday afternoon.

“South Beach is very scary right now,” said witness Cori Kavanath.

The dramatic footage captured police sirens blaring in the background as people ran back in an attempt to avoid the action.

“All the people started running, and they all get, like, into the place,” said Kavanath.

According to Miami Beach Police, motor officers were conducting traffic enforcement near South Pointe Drive and Alton Road when the driver of the Cadillac ran a stop sign, at around 2:30 p.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the driver then struck a motorcycle officer.

Cellphone video showed officers approaching with guns drawn before the car is seen taking off.

“I saw the car going up the grass, and the police start chasing him,” said Kavanath.

Police said there were three men and three women inside the vehicle. At some point, the women jumped out, and the driver swapped out with a 15-year-old boy who continued the chase.

Investigators said the Cadillac struck several other vehicles during the pursuit.

At one point, detectives said, the 15-year-old motorist attempted to hit a police officer, but the officer was able to jump out of the way.

Police said it all came to an end along Washington Avenue near Sixth Street.

Officers arrested the 15-year-old driver and detained the three women who bailed. The driver at the beginning of the chase and another male passenger remain at large.

Police said the motorcycle officer involved in the traffic stop was not injured.

Detectives said the black Cadillac was stolen.

If you have any information on the missing subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami Beach Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

