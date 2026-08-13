NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is on the run after slamming into multiple vehicles without stopping.

It happened near Northwest 79th Street and Sixth Court in Northwest Miami-Dade, Thursday morning.

According to police, the driver struck three vehicles then fled the scene on foot.

Three people were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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