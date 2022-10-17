SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police pursuit came to a crashing end in Southwest Miami-Dade, leading officers to take one driver into custody.

Cellphone video posted to social media by Only in Dade captured Miami-Dade Police as they apprehended a 20-year-old suspect near the intersection of Southwest 120th Street and 117th Avenue, Sunday night.

According to investigators, Willie Harris was part of a group spotted driving recklessly in the area of Carver Drive and Lincoln Boulevard.

When an officer attempted to pull him over, police said, Harris tried to run the cruiser off the roadway as he tried to get away.

Detectives said Harris slammed into a bus, causing four additional vehicles to crash at the intersection where the chase ended.

A woman inside one of the vehicles involved complained of neck pain. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews transported her to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in stable condition.

Police said Harris is being charged with several felonies, including assault on a law enforcement officer.

