SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of a driver who became trapped following a crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the wreck near Southwest 110th Street and 147th Avenue, Monday night.

Investigators said the motorist struck a tree and was unable to exit his vehicle after the collision.

MDFR crews were able to get the victim out, then transported him to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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