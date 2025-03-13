HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was able to get out of a box truck before it was engulfed by flames on Interstate 75 in Hialeah.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue units responded to the southbound lanes of the highway near Gratigny Parkway, late Thursday afternoon

Deputies closed off the roadway so firefighters can tend to the burning truck.

The engine appears to have caught fire and it spread throughout the truck.

The driver was seen on the side of the road with responding deputies.

Fire crews were working on extinguishing the flames.

It appears that the southbound lanes of I-75 are blocked at this time as crews work on the fire.

