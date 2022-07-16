MIAMI (WSVN) - A deadly crash in Miami left one driver dead.

Authorities closed off the eastbound lanes of I-195 in the area of Biscayne Boulevard Saturday morning.

According to authorities, a silver sedan lost control while heading eastbound, crashed into the central median and overturned.

The driver, an adult female, of the vehicle died after being ejected from the impact.

Roads have since reopened.

