SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died after they collided with a tractor trailer and their car went off-road and plunged into a canal in South Miami-Dade, according to officials.

The emergency call came in as a traffic crash possibly involving a vehicle in a canal, prompting a swift response from over 10 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units and their dive teams.

The incident happened in the area of 112th Avenue, just south of the Turnpike and Mile Marker 8 at around 10:45 a.m., Friday.

As a result of the collision, the car went off-road, overturned and quickly sank to the bottom of the water.

After a primary search, a man was extracted from the car.

Following the extraction, paramedics began to administer CPR as he was experiencing cardiac arrest. He was airlifted to Kendall Regional Hospital, where he later died.

Dives teams continued to conduct a thorough search for any additional occupants but did not find any.

Traffic has been brought to a slow crawl as two right northbound lanes of the Turnpike, near exit 9, are closed.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.