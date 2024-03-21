COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A cross-county chase ended on the Florida Turnpike in Coconut Creek, as law enforcement detained a woman driver after a pursuit.

The pursuit began around 2 a.m. on Thursday and originated several miles south in Miami-Dade County, escalating into a multi-hour chase across county lines.

Video footage captured the moment multiple police vehicles strategically positioned themselves across the northbound lanes of the highway, ad officers attempted to stop the fleeing driver’s progress.

Authorities were alerted to the situation after receiving reports of a potentially stolen Chevy being pursued by law enforcement officers.

Additional video footage showed the female driver getting handcuffed by authorities and taken to the back of a police cruiser.

Specific charges against the driver remain unclear, and details regarding the unfolding of the incident have yet to be fully disclosed.

7News has contacted Miami-Dade Police for more information.

