NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was detained after allegedly attempting to run a Miami-Dade Police Department unit off the road on Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade, leading to lane closures in the middle of rush hour.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, when the suspect vehicle tried to force the police unit off the highway.

Investigators said officers followed the vehicle to Northwest 108th Street, where a traffic stop was conducted.

The driver was taken into custody without further incident. No injuries were reported.

Officers have shut down northbound two lanes. They advise drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

