MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was killed after a head-on crash into a building in Miami Springs.

It happened near Northwest 36th Street and Lee Drive on Wednesday morning.

Police said a driver went onto the sidewalk before they slammed head first into a business.

The driver was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

The crash is still under investigation.

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