MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has lost their lives after their vehicle ended up wedged underneath a Publix trailer in Miami Gardens.

This incident happened Monday morning, on Northeast Miami Court near Northwest 207th Street.

According to police, the driver of the Publix trailer was turning left from Northwest Miami Court to travel westbound on Northwest 183rd Street.

The driver of a Ford F-250 was traveling at a high-rate of speed and failed to stop, which caused the car to collied into the trailer.

Police said the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Roads were closed in the area, but have since been reopened.

Police are still investigating.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.