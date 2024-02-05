MIAMI (WSVN) - A rollover wreck in Miami sent a driver to the hospital.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a call of a crash in the area of North Miami Avenue and 56th Street, near the Buena Vista Apartments, just after 7:15 a.m., Sunday.

First responders arrived to find the victim inside an overturned car that, investigators said, had struck several empty, parked vehicles.

Police said the driver was found unresponsive and was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

