MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver crashed through a perimeter fence at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport after experiencing a medical issue behind the wheel.

The driver’s wife said her elderly husband has a diabetic condition and, when they approached a curve near Northwest 47th Avenue and Northwest 156th Street in Miami Gardens, he lost control of their pickup truck and slammed into the airport’s perimeter fence.

He was taken to a nearby hospital out of precaution.

The crash did not impact airport operations.

