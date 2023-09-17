MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a close call in Miami Beach when a car crashed through a fence outside of a home.

The incident happened on the corner of Normandy Drive and Rue Notre Dame, Sunday afternoon.

According to Miami Beach Police, a driver lost control and ended up just a few feet away from the house.

No structure was hit, and no injuries were reported.

