MIAMI (WSVN) - A driver crashed into the side of a tire shop in Miami.

Miami Fire Rescue said the crash occurred along Northwest 27th Avenue and 16th Street.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene capturing some damage to the side of the store and first responders on scene.

Officials said it was a single car that was involved and no injuries were reported.

A lane was temporarily blocked to make way for emergency personnel.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.