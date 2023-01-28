NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Miami business sustained damage after a car slammed into the entrance.

Police responded to the scene of the crash at Le Pet Salon and Boutique near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 151st Street, Friday morning.

The impact from the vehicle cracked the glass in the front windows of the store.

The driver did not stick around; they took off after the crash.

If you have any information on the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

