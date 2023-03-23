MIAMI (WSVN) - A driver lost control and crashed into the yard of a house near Northwest 11th Avenue and 48th Street on Wednesday night.

The incident caused significant damage to the property and resulted in one person being taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Video footage showed that the vehicle had taken down a fence before colliding with another car and damaging a portion of a carport.

One person was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment, but their current condition is unknown.

It remains still unclear what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, but investigations are currently underway to determine the cause of the crash.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for drivers to exercise caution and adhere to traffic rules to prevent such accidents from happening.

