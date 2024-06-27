HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A home in Hialeah has been condemned after a driver crashed into it.

Hialeah Fire Rescue arrived at the home in the area of East Ninth Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where a large hole was at the front of the home after the vehicle crashed inside.

According to fire rescue, the driver of the SUV lost control.

The driver and the occupants of the home were not injured.

The building department has condemned the home until they assess its structural integrity.

Tow trucks are working to get the vehicle out of the home.

Hialeah Police is investigating this incident.

