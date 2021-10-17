NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver lost control of their car and came crashing through a church in Northeast Miami-Dade, police said.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at the True Praise Family Worship Center near Northeast 147th Street and 16th Avenue, just after 8 p.m., Saturday.

According to investigators, the motorist accidentally put the car in drive instead of park and crashed into the structure. The vehicle ended up inside the house of worship, leaving a large hole in the wall.

No one was hurt.

