MIAMI (WSVN) - A car went up in flames in Miami.

The vehicle rear-ended a box truck before bursting into the fiery blaze, Friday.

Fire rescue responded to extinguish the fire.

As for the driver, they took off on foot.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.