MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were dispatched to a traffic crash in which a car reportedly hit a house.

At around 4:45 p.m., Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the area of NW 20th Avenue and 154th Street where two vehicles were seen parked in front of the home.

Skyforce flew over the scene and captured two vehicles with airbags deployed in front of the house. One vehicle was parked on the front yard and the other was parked on the edge of the house where the reported collision happened.

Several people were seen around the vehicles and one man was lying on the ground receiving help from MDFR. It is unknown if the man was a pedestrian or inside one of the vehicles.

No information on damage to the house or car.

No injuries have been reported.

Police are investigating the collision.

