MIAMI (WSVN) - The theft of two luxury vehicles in Miami Beach set of a chaotic chain of events that led to a pursuit and a crash in Miami involving a police cruiser and a light pole, sending the subject to the hospital, detectives said.

According to Miami Beach Police, they responded to the reported theft of a 2024 Ferrari Purosangue and a 2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan along the 4200 block of North Meridian Avenue, at around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators said the luxury vehicles had been were released to a third-party transportation company for delivery to a business outside Miami Beach, but several hours later, the business owner contacted the owner to report they never arrived.

The Ferrari’s owner believes the vehicles were stolen while in transit. Detectives said the Cullinan was recovered in an unspecified part of Miami-Dade County.

City of Miami Police said the Ferrari’s owner was able to ping the vehicle to the area of Southwest Second Avenue and 17th Street in Miami, early Tuesday morning.

Responding officers spotted the subject getting into the Ferrari and driving off, investigators said, prompting them to conduct a traffic stop.

The driver took off, but he wouldn’t get very far. Police said he collided with a police cruiser, then lost control of the vehicle.

Surveillance video captured what happened next, as the Ferrari slams into the light pole, literally causing sparks to fly. Seconds later, the screen goes white, because the transformer blew up, causing power outages in the area.

“I was sitting in my living room, on my laptop doing a bit of work, and all of a sudden I hear a loud boom, and then all of the lights went really bright,” said area resident Robert Brand. “Like, the microwave started making noises, and then everything just shut off immediately, and my whole apartment was without power.”

Investigators said the driver took off on foot and hid nearby. Officers set up a perimeter and were able to locate and apprehend him shortly after.

Paramedics transported the subject to Jackson Memorial Hospital with a minor laceration.

Back at the scene, cellphone video recorded by a witness shows multiple Miami Police units near Southwest Second Avenue, between 12th and 13th streets.

7DroneForce hovered above the mangled dark colored Ferrari. There’s a wooden beam coming from the driver’s side window.

No other injuries were reported.

The Ferrari has since been towed from the scene.

Just after 9 a.m., 7News cameras captured Florida Power & Light crews lifting the toppled pole, as they attempted to get it back up and running.

Just over an hour later, FPL officials said there are nine customers without power, and their electricity should be restored by the end of the day.

The subject will be booked into jail once he is treated at the hospital.

