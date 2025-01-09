MIAMI (WSVN) - It was sentencing day for the woman convicted in the crash that killed a University of Miami student in Coral Gables, and the victim’s family said justice has not been served.

Veronica Bilbao de la Vega kept her eyes down and appeared to hold back tears during Thursday’s sentencing hearing. The 38-year-old was found guilty in the March 4, 2024 crash that claimed the life of Daniel “Danny” Bishop.

Investigators said Bilbao de la Vega struck the 22-year-old student as he was riding a scooter near LeJeune Road and Altara Avenue. She remained at the scene of the crash.

Bilbao de la Vega was given a traffic ticket and charged with a license that expired in 2020.

7News learned in court that Bilbao de la Vega is an attorney who has worked more than a decade as a public defender on Miami-Dade County.

Bishop’s family wanted Bilbao de la Vega to serve jail time, but that is not going to happen. She was sentenced to six months probation and 500 hours of community service.

Bishop’s mother, Susan Bishop, spoke in court duting the sentencing.

“How can a lawyer, a mother, a community member drive knowingly with an expired license, not be careful when watching the road in front of her, and killing an innocent pedestrian on a crosswalk?” she said. “There’s no way to enact any real justice, and the punishment will never fit the crime.”

Attorney Robert Boyers, who is representing the Bishop family, said they will soon file a civil lawsuit against Bilbao de la Vega.

“Criminal law has limitations in therms of holding negligent parties accountable, even when that negligence resulted in catastrophic loss,” he said. “The prosecutors’ hands were tied, but ours are not, and we intend to hold the defendant fully accountable in the civil justice system.”

