MIAMI (WSVN) - The case against a South Florida driver accused of fatally striking a 2-year-old boy came to an emotional end when the suspect admitted his guilt.

The family of Anthony De Leon has been searching for justice for almost three years.

On Monday, the driver connected to the deadly crash accepted a plea deal.

Forty-two-year-old Hanskabell Amargos will not face jail time after he crashed into a vendor stand on Valentine’s Day 2020 off of South Dixie Highway at 300 Fourth Street.

De Leon was with his family at their stand selling Valentine’s Day items when he was pinned underneath the car. He would later succumb to his injuries.

“Everybody was screaming, saying, ‘There’s a kid under the car! There’s a kid under the car!’” said witness Jose Correa.

The family on Monday spoke out in court with Miami-Dade Circuit Judge William Altfield tearing up as he addressed the family.

“I can’t take my son to school, can’t pick him up after school, don’t have the opportunity to prepare his favorite meals,” said De Leon’s mother. “I can’t see him grow and aspire to his dreams. I will never get a chance to see him going down the aisle of his graduation or his wedding.”

“As a parent, I grieve with you,” said Altfield. “I am lucky that I have two beautiful girls. I couldn’t imagine if one of their lives were cut short.”

“Instead of me asking my son what he wants for his birthday, I find myself asking what color roses I’ll take to his cemetery,” said De Leon’s mother.

As part of this plea deal, Amargos’ license will be revoked, and he is under a 10-year probation. Part of that probation is a two-year community control, which includes monthly community service hours.

“Words cannot explain or say or show for the sympathy that I have for the family,” said Amargos.

“You did intend to get behind the wheel of that car,” said Altfield. “You did intend to recklessly drive it without regard for what may or may not have happened, and unfortunately I see time and again people’s bad choices, bad actions have catastrophic consequences, and this is probably as bad as it gets.”

7News was told community control for Amargos is similar to house arrest. He will be wearing a GPS monitor.

For the family, the most important part is that Amargos will not be behind the wheel anytime soon. They supported the plea deal.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.