Driver charged with murder after allegedly running over man in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An argument between two men spiraled into violence after, police said, one of them used a car as a murder weapon.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near Northwest 101st Street and 29th Avenue, early Sunday morning.

Investigators said the men got into a heated altercation. Shortly after, they said, one of them ran over the other with his car.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sunday night, police confirmed the assailant has been charged with second-degree murder.

