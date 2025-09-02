NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is behind bars after, police said, he fatally struck a woman in Northwest Miami-Dade over the holiday weekend and kept going.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Edwin Alberto Serrano turned himself in after detectives identified his vehicle as the one involved in the fatal crash that happened in the area of Northwest 32nd Avenue and 35th Street.

Serrano is accused of fatally hitting 26-year-old Stefhany Reconco-Rosales and never stopping to help on Sunday.

Reconco-Rosales was transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital where, despite their best efforts, she was pronounced dead.

It was one of two deadly hit-and-run incidents that occurred across Miami-Dade County over the weekend.

Serrano has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

